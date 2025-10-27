Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Done for rest of SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seumalo (pectoral) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday night's contest against the Packers.
Seumalo suffered an apparent pectoral injury, and he'll now officially be unable to return to the game. Spencer Anderson has taken over at left guard in his place versus Green Bay.
