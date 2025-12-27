default-cbs-image
The Steelers announced Saturday that Seumalo (triceps) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Seumalo was initially listed as questionable to play Week 17, but his triceps injury will ultimately force him to sit out a second consecutive game. Spencer Anderson will stand to draw another start at LG in Seumalo's stead.

