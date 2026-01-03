Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Good to go for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seumalo (triceps) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens.
With the AFC North title on the line Sunday night, Seumalo will return from a two-game absence. Seumalo has made all 13 of his starts at left guard for the Steelers,
