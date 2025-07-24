The Steelers placed Seumalo (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Seumalo will open training camp on the NFI list, though he'll be eligible to participate in practices and training camp once he progresses in his recovery. His absence opens the door for Spencer Anderson, Max Scharping, Nick Broeker and Steven Jones to see more reps at guard during training camp.