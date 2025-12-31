Seumalo (triceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Seumalo has missed the Steelers' last two games due to a triceps injury he sustained against the Dolphins in Week 15. His return to practice Wednesday indicates that the veteran offensive lineman is progressing in his recovery, and he'll have two more opportunities to practice in full ahead of Sunday's AFC North tilt against the Ravens. If Seumalo is unable to play, then Spencer Anderson would likely remain as the Steelers' starter at left guard.