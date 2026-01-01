default-cbs-image
Seumalo (triceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Seumalo has been sidelined for Pittsburgh's last two games due to a triceps injury, but his ability to practice in full Thursday puts him on track to return against Baltimore on Sunday. If he's cleared to play, then Seumalo would likely reclaim his starting spot at left guard from Spencer Anderson.

