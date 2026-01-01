Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: On track to play Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seumalo (triceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Seumalo has been sidelined for Pittsburgh's last two games due to a triceps injury, but his ability to practice in full Thursday puts him on track to return against Baltimore on Sunday. If he's cleared to play, then Seumalo would likely reclaim his starting spot at left guard from Spencer Anderson.
More News
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Downgraded to out•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Questionable vs. Cleveland•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Won't play Week 16•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Quickly ruled out•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Unlikely to return vs. Miami•