Seumalo (pectoral) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Seumalo downgraded from limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday to a DNP on Friday, suggesting he is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's matchup. The starting left guard missed his first game of the season in Week 10, and if he misses another consecutive week Spencer Anderson will likely start at left guard again for the Steelers.