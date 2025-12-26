Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Questionable vs. Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seumalo (triceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Seumalo was unable to play against the Lions in Week 16 due to a triceps injury he sustained against the Dolphins in Week 15. He was limited in practice all week, but if he's unable to play Sunday, then Spencer Anderson would likely start at left guard for a second consecutive game.
More News
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Won't play Week 16•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Quickly ruled out•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Unlikely to return vs. Miami•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Cleared to play against Cincinnati•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Won't play against Chargers•