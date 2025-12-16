default-cbs-image
Seumalo (triceps) has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Dolphins, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Seumalo was initially listed as doubtful to return due to a tricpes injury, and the veteran offensive lineman will be sidelined for the rest of Monday night's game. Spencer Anderson will remain at left guard the rest of the way.

