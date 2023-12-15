Seumalo (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus Indianapolis, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Seumalo is one of two Steelers' players who are considered questionable to play alongside linebacker Alex Highsmith (concussion). The 30-year-old offensive lineman has been dealing with a shoulder issue since the Week 13 loss to Arizona, though he was active for last Thursday's game versus New England. If Seumalo ultimately sits out, then Nate Herbig will likely step in as Pittsburgh's starting left guard against the Colts.