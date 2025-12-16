Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Unlikely to return vs. Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seumalo is doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Dolphins due to a triceps injury.
Seumalo appeared to sustain the injury late in the third quarter. Given that he's doubtful to return to Monday night's game, Spencer Anderson will likely remain at left guard the rest of the way.
