Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Won't play Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seumalo (triceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Seumalo sustained a triceps injury during the Steelers' win over the Dolphins on Monday, which prevented him from practicing all week. Spencer Anderson will likely start at left guard Sunday in Seumalo's absence.
More News
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Quickly ruled out•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Unlikely to return vs. Miami•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Cleared to play against Cincinnati•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Won't play against Chargers•
-
Steelers' Isaac Seumalo: Won't return Sunday•