Seumalo (triceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Seumalo sustained a triceps injury during the Steelers' win over the Dolphins on Monday, which prevented him from practicing all week. Spencer Anderson will likely start at left guard Sunday in Seumalo's absence.

