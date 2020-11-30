site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: steelers-isaiah-buggs-back-from-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Steelers' Isaiah Buggs: Back from COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Buggs (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
The 24-year-old landed on the COVID-19 list over the weekend, but he's now clear the league protocols. Buggs should return to his usual role as a rotational nose tackle for Pittsburgh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read