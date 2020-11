Buggs (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Buggs made his first career start last week with Tyson Alualu (knee) on the sidelines, and he recorded three solo tackles with a 39 percent snap share. Alualu will return this Sunday, so Buggs will revert to a reserve role if he's able to shake off the ankle injury in time. He's on the right track after logging two straight limited practice sessions.