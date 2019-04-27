The Steelers selected Buggs in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 192nd overall.

The Alabama defensive tackle began his collegiate career at a junior college before heading to Tuscaloosa in 2017. He's a solid athlete for a 306-pounder who ran a 5.15 in the 40-yard dash. Buggs was disruptive next to Quinnen Williams in 2018 as he racked up 51 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. He'll add interior depth to the Steelers' defensive line.