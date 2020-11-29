site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Isaiah Buggs: Lands on COVID-19 list
Nov 29, 2020
Buggs (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Buggs will be unavailable until he clears the league's virus-related protocols. Henry Mondeax and Carlos Davis should play increased roles Tuesday against the Ravens with Stephon Tuitt also on the COVID-19 list.
