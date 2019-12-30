Play

Buggs had one tackle (solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

The rookie finishes the 2019 season with three tackles in nine games. Buggs is part of a strong defensive unit that ranked first in the league in sacks (54) and takeaways (38) but offers little individual fantasy value heading in to 2020.

