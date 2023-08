Dunn has signed a contract with the Steelers, Tessa Varley of the team's official website reports.

Dunn entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2021 and suited up for 11 games with the Jets before playing in five games with the Seahawks last season. All-in-all he has recorded eight solo tackles in his two-year career. The Oregon State product will now compete with several other cornerbacks in an attempt to secure a role on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster in the upcoming season.