default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Steelers downgraded Loudermilk (ankle) from questionable to out in advance of Monday's wild-card game against the Texans.

Loudermilk was cleared to resume practicing this week for the first time since Week 2 after the Steelers opened his 21-day practice window, but the fifth-year defensive lineman remains on injured reserve doesn't count toward Pittsburgh's active roster. If Pittsburgh wins Monday, Loudermilk could be an option to return to action during the divisional round.

More News