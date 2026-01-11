Steelers' Isaiahh Loudermilk: Not available for wild-card round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers downgraded Loudermilk (ankle) from questionable to out in advance of Monday's wild-card game against the Texans.
Loudermilk was cleared to resume practicing this week for the first time since Week 2 after the Steelers opened his 21-day practice window, but the fifth-year defensive lineman remains on injured reserve doesn't count toward Pittsburgh's active roster. If Pittsburgh wins Monday, Loudermilk could be an option to return to action during the divisional round.
