Steelers' Isaiahh Loudermilk: Practice window opens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers announced Friday that Loudermilk (ankle) has been designated for return from IR, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Loudermilk will have a 21-day window to practice without counting against the active roster. Pittsburgh will have to activate him to the 53-man unit within that span, or he will revert to season-ending IR. The defense tackle starter the first two games of the regular season before landing on IR due to a high ankle sprain.
