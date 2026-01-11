Steelers' Isaiahh Loudermilk: Questionable to face Texans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loudermilk (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's wild-card game against the Texans, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Loudermilk hasn't taken the field since Week 2, and he logged a pair of limited practices during the week. He'll need to be activated from injured reserve Sunday to have the chance to suit up.
