Loundermilk (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Loudermilk's move to IR comes as no surprise after he sustained a high ankle sprain in the Steelers' Week 2 loss to the Seahawks. The 27-year-old played 45 total snaps (35 defensive and 10 on special teams) this season prior to injury, failing to record a stat. In Loudermilk's absence, newly signed DeMarvin Leal is projected to play a depth role on Pittsburgh's defensive line.