Loudermilk (ankle) was seen on crutches with a walking boot on his right foot following the Steelers' 31-17 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Loudermilk suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game and was unable to return. The 2021 fifth-rounder will undergo more tests to determine the severity of the injury and is in jeopardy of missing the Steelers' Week 3 clash against the Patriots. Logan Lee and Derrick Harmon (knee) would be candidates to see increased work at defensive end if Loudermilk were to miss time.