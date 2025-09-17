Loudermilk is expected to miss multiple weeks after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Loudermilk was spotted in a walking boot after the loss. He played just six defensive snaps before going down with the injury. Loudermilk has yet to record any stats in the box score across 37 defensive snaps this season. With Derrick Harmon (knee) already dealing with an injury of his own and Dean Lowry (knee) out for the season, Pittsburgh's defensive line depth has taken a major hit.