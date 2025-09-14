Loudermilk has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to an ankle injury, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

Loudermilk appeared to suffer the injury in the first quarter on the same play that Seahawks' rookie wideout Tory Horton caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold. The Steelers are already without Derrick Harmon (knee), so Logan Lee is the next man up on the Steelers' defensive line in Loudermilk's absence.