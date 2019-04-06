Hassenauer signed a one-year deal with the Steelers on Friday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Following a stint on the Falcons practice squad, Hassenauer played for Birmingham Iron of Alliance. He'll enter camp competing to backup C Patrick Morris as depth out of camp.Maurkice Pouncy, who signed a three-year contract extension in March, making him the highest-paid center in the league.

