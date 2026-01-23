The Steelers signed Galbreath to a reserve/future deal Friday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Galbreath spent early September on the Steelers' practice squad after failing to make the team's active roster. The tight end was eventually cut to make space for other additions, but will return to the team for the start of the coming season's on-field activities. The 24-year-old now has another shot to make the Steelers' 53-man roster for the 2026 campaign.