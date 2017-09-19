Steelers' J.J. Wilcox: Could play Sunday
Wilcox (concussion) is still in protocol but could play in Sunday's game against the Bears, Dave Lolley of the Washington Observer-Reporter reports.
Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday that Wilcox is at the tail end of protocol, so it looks like his clearance could come this week. Until the Steelers can provide an official update on Wilcox's status, the safety should be considered day-to-day with the concussion.
