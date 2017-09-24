Steelers' J.J. Wilcox: Grabs first interception of season Sunday
Wilcox recorded five tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss to the Bears.
Wilcox showed no lingering effects from the concussion he sustained last week, picking off a pass thrown behind the Zach Miller at the Chicago 21 which led to a tying field goal by Chris Boswell midway through the fourth quarter. This was his first interception of the season, and the sixth of his career. He'll look to add to that total in Week 4 against Baltimore, as the Pittsburgh defense recorded two interceptions in their two games against the Ravens last season.
