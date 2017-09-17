Play

Wilcox (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Vikings, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.

Wilcox originally suffered a concussion during the Steelers' Week 1 victory in Cleveland, and it'll keep him sidelined Sunday despite him practicing as a limited participant Friday. Sean Davis and Mike Mitchell are expected to start at safety per usual, with Robert Golden providing depth behind the duo.

