Steelers' J.J. Wilcox: Inactive Sunday
Wilcox (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Vikings, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.
Wilcox originally suffered a concussion during the Steelers' Week 1 victory in Cleveland, and it'll keep him sidelined Sunday despite him practicing as a limited participant Friday. Sean Davis and Mike Mitchell are expected to start at safety per usual, with Robert Golden providing depth behind the duo.
