Steelers' J.J. Wilcox: Practices fully Wednesday
Wilcox (concussion) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Wilcox was nearly active the Steelers' victory over the Vikings on Sunday, but was ultimately did not suit up. Now clear of the league's concussion protocol, the 26-year-old will likely resume his role as reserve safety and special teams contributor.
