Peppers (quadriceps) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Peppers missed the Steelers' last two games due to a quadriceps injury, but his ability to practice in full Wednesday indicates that he'll be available for Sunday's AFC North clash against the Bengals. Peppers' return gives the Steelers another contributor on special teams and added depth at safety behind Kyle Dugger and Jalen Ramsey.