Steelers' Jabrill Peppers: Still sidelined Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peppers (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.comreports.
Peppers was held out of Sunday's win over the Colts after suffering the quad injury during practice. It's concerning that he's still sidelined, but he'll still have two days to increase his participation and have a chance to suit up in Week 10 against the Chargers.
More News
-
Steelers' Jabrill Peppers: Won't play Week 9•
-
Steelers' Jabrill Peppers: Strikes deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Jabrill Peppers: Let go by New England•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Getting in reps at OTAs•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Lands on IR due to hamstring injury•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Out for season finale•