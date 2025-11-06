default-cbs-image
Peppers (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.comreports.

Peppers was held out of Sunday's win over the Colts after suffering the quad injury during practice. It's concerning that he's still sidelined, but he'll still have two days to increase his participation and have a chance to suit up in Week 10 against the Chargers.

