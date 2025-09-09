Peppers and the Steelers agreed to a contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.

After he was surprisingly released by the Patriots at the conclusion of the preseason, Peppers remained unsigned for Week 1 but has now found a new home in Pittsburgh. Assuming he can get caught up with the Steelers' defensive playbook quickly, Peppers could be in line for a prominent role in the secondary in Sunday's game against the Seahawks after Pittsburgh lost starting safety DeShon Elliott (knee) to an injury in the season-opening win over the Jets. With New England last season, Peppers tallied 40 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in six appearances.