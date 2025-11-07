Peppers (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Peppers was unable to practice all week and will miss a second consecutive game due to a quadriceps injury, and his next opportunity to play is Week 11 against Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 16. Chuck Clark and Juan Thornhill will serve as the Steelers' backup safeties behind Kyle Dugger and Jalen Ramsey for Sunday's contest.