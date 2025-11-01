Steelers' Jabrill Peppers: Won't play Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peppers (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Peppers suffered a quad injury during the week and was limited in practice Thursday before being unable to practice at all Friday. The Steelers' secondary will be missing several players, as DeShon Elliott (knee) landed on injured reserve earlier in the week, while Chuck Clark (illness) is questionable.
