The Steelers selected Sawyer in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 123rd overall.

Sawyer finished out a storybook career in Columbus with the Buckeyes with a championship in 2024 that included a strip-sack that he took to the house during the team's College Football Playoff run. While he occasionally focused on rushing the passer in Columbus, he doesn't sport the most athleticism and twitch among edge rushers at the next level. However, he owns enough strength in his hands to potentially serve in every-down duties if called upon. For now, he'll likely add some rotational depth on the edge for Pittsburgh.