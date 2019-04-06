Tocho agreed to a deal with the Steelers on Friday, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.

Tocho was drafted by the Vikings in 2017 and spent most of the season on their practice squad. Most recently, he played for the Birmingham Iron in the now defunct AAF. He will look to make an impression during OTAs and training camp in order to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

