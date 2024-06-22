Copeland agreed to a deal with Steelers on Friday.
Copeland spent some time on the Steelers' practice squad during his rookie campaign before signing a reserve/future deal with the Chiefs following the season. He was ultimately cut by the team in May and has now found a fresh start in Pittsburgh. He will compete with a plethora of pass catchers for a depth receiving role in the upcoming season.
