Steelers' Jake McGee: Remains with Steelers
McGee signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Monday, TribLive.com reports.
McGee joined the Steelers in August and failed to make the 53-man roster, but finished the season on Pittsburgh's practice squad.
