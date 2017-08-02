Steelers' Jake McGee: Signs with Pittsburgh
McGee signed a contract with the Steelers on Wednesday.
McGee, an undrafted second-year tight end out of Florida, has spent time with the Raiders and Chargers since originally signing with the Panthers in May of 2016. He'll likely be competing with Dave Johnson and Phazahn Odom for the No. 3 tight end job.
