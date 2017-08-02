McGee signed a contract with the Steelers on Wednesday.

McGee, an undrafted second-year tight end out of Florida, has spent time with the Raiders and Chargers since originally signing with the Panthers in May of 2016. He'll likely be competing with Dave Johnson and Phazahn Odom for the No. 3 tight end job.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories