Steelers' Jake McGee: Torn Achilles' tendon feared
McGee is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles' tendon during Wednesday's OTA session, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
McGee was a member of the Steelers' practice squad last season, but he reportedly stood a decent chance at making the 53-man roster in 2018. If the diagnosis of a torn Achilles' proves true, McGee would almost certainly miss the entire campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Jones, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Gallup, Ryan
Jamey Eisenberg called Kareem Hunt's breakout year in 2017 and has more sleepers for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy breakouts: Smith-Schuster
Jamey Eisenberg was all over Leonard Fournette's big rookie season
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Jeffery
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Elite RB picks
CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg identifies the 12 elite running backs for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Powell
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...