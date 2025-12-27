Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Cleared to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers announced Saturday that Ramsey (illness) has been cleared to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against Cleveland.
Ramsey was initially listed as questionable due to an illness, but the veteran is ready to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup without issue. He's handled 100 percent of defensive snaps in each of Pittsburgh's last five games.
