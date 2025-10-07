Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Dealing with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramsey (hamstring) will be limited in practice this week, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Ramsey must have picked up the injury in the Steelers' Week 4 win over the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, as he played just 72 percent of the defensive snaps against Minnesota. The Week 5 bye came at a good time for Ramsey, who has 14 tackles (eight solo) and four pass breakups, including one interception, across four appearances this season.
