Ramsey (hamstring) will be limited in practice this week, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Ramsey must have picked up the injury in the Steelers' Week 4 win over the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, as he played just 72 percent of the defensive snaps against Minnesota. The Week 5 bye came at a good time for Ramsey, who has 14 tackles (eight solo) and four pass breakups, including one interception, across four appearances this season.