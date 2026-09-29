Ramsey revealed Tuesday that he played through a broken right wrist during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bengals, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

Ramsey broke his right wrist on the Steelers' first defensive series of Sunday's game, but he powered through the injury and finished with eight tackles (four solo) while playing every single defensive snap. Ramsey's status for Thursday's game against the Browns is dependent on whether he can wear a cast that would be protective enough to significantly reduce the risk of aggravation. Brandin Nichols (concussion) and Asante Samuel would both be in line for more defensive snaps if Jalen Ramsey is unable to play in Thursday's AFC North showdown.