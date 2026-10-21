Ramsey tallied 10 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the Steelers' 26-19 overtime win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Ramsey was responsible for two of the Steelers' five sacks on Jalon Daniels during Sunday's OT win. Ramsey's first sack came on the third play of the game, and his second sack on Daniels was on a fourth-and-8 in overtime to seal the game for the Steelers. Ramsey has accumulated 19 total tackles over his last two games and is up to 37 stops (23 solo), two pass defenses and one forced fumble through six regular-season games.