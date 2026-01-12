Ramsey recorded 88 tackles (53 solo), including three sacks, along with an interception and eight pass defenses while appearing in all 17 games during the 2025 regular season.

Ramsey had somewhat disappointing results during his two seasons in Miami, but he bounced back during his first year with the Steelers in 2025. He matched his career-best total in tackles while also racking up a career-high three sacks. Ramsey inked a four-year restructured contract with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2025 campaign, so he should remain a leader in the secondary in 2026.