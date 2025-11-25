Ramsey registered nine total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 31-28 loss to Chicago.

Ramsey was able to compiled a season-high nine stops, leading the team in the Week 12 loss. The 31-year-old has fully transitioned into being a safety with the Steelers, and he has now recorded 56 total tackles (32 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding six passes defensed, one of which is an interception, over 11 contests this year.