Ramsey (illness) did not practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Ramsey wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but he now appears to have come down with an illness. Unless the veteran cornerback is able to retake the practice field in at least a limited capacity Friday, he'll be at risk of being assigned an injury designation for Sunday's road matchup against the Browns.

