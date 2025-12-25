Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: No practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramsey (illness) did not practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Ramsey wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but he now appears to have come down with an illness. Unless the veteran cornerback is able to retake the practice field in at least a limited capacity Friday, he'll be at risk of being assigned an injury designation for Sunday's road matchup against the Browns.
More News
-
Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Nine takedowns in loss•
-
Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Posts four stops before ejection•
-
Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Logs eight tackles Week 10•
-
Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Shifting to safety•
-
Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Solid outing in loss•
-
Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Pushed around by Chase•