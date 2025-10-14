Ramsey tallied six tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 23-9 win against the Browns.

Ramsey dealt with a hamstring injury throughout the week, but he was able to suit up and logged 77 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps. The veteran cornerback unexpectedly got to Browns rookie QB Dillon Gabriel in the backfield twice for his first two sacks of the season. In fact, the 2.0 sacks tied his career-best mark for an entire season. Ramsey was deemed a non-participant in practice both Monday and Tuesday this week, but the reason was cited as 'rest,' so he should be good to suit up against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.