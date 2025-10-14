Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Notches 2.0 sacks in Week 6 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramsey tallied six tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 23-9 win against the Browns.
Ramsey dealt with a hamstring injury throughout the week, but he was able to suit up and logged 77 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps. The veteran cornerback unexpectedly got to Browns rookie QB Dillon Gabriel in the backfield twice for his first two sacks of the season. In fact, the 2.0 sacks tied his career-best mark for an entire season. Ramsey was deemed a non-participant in practice both Monday and Tuesday this week, but the reason was cited as 'rest,' so he should be good to suit up against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.
More News
-
Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: On track to face Browns•
-
Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Picks off Darnold in loss•
-
Steelers' Jalen Ramsey: Traded to Pittsburgh•
-
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey: Trade expected before training camp•